AM BUZZ: Beyonce & Adele To Perform At Grammys & More…

Beyonce & Adele Set To Perform At Grammys

Beyonce and Adele are considered two of the top female performers in the world right now, and it looks like their forces are about to combine.

During the Grammy Roundtable, the show’s telecast producer Ken Ehrlich revealed that Beyonce & Adele are planning to make it to the 2017 Grammys.

“We have every anticipation that both of them will be with us in February,” he explained to Billboard.

While the singing divas are expected to show up, a duet is something we would have to pray for.

Either way, both women will be going head-to-head to walk away with 3 statues this year for Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Album Of The Year.

We will be tuning in for that.

