Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

AM BUZZ: Beyonce & Adele To Perform At Grammys & More…

The soulful singer relived her wedding day all over again.

1 day ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

Beyonce & Adele Set To Perform At Grammys

Adele & Beyonce

Source: Monica Schipper/Brian Rasic / Getty

Beyonce  and Adele are considered two of the top female performers in the world right now, and it looks like their forces are about to combine.

During the Grammy Roundtable, the show’s telecast producer Ken Ehrlich revealed that Beyonce & Adele are planning to make it to the 2017 Grammys.

“We have every anticipation that both of them will be with us in February,” he explained to Billboard.

While the singing divas are expected to show up, a duet is something we would have to pray for.

Either way, both women will be going head-to-head to walk away with 3 statues this year for Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Album Of The Year.

We will be tuning in for that.

Fantasia Barrino

1 2 3Next page »

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 1 month ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 2 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 2 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 2 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 2 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist