Did Nicki Minaj Drop Meek Mill For This Rapper?

The streets are talking.

2 days ago

Red carpet celebrity Arrivals for TIDAL X: 1015 concert

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill may not have gone public about their breakup, but the subliminal posts and unfollows on social media speak louder than words.

According to reports, the head barbie in charge may have taken her talents from Philadelphia to New Jersey with sources saying she has now getting cozy with Fetty Wap. Two insiders close to Nicki tell reporters that she and Fetty have developed a “close relationship,” and it’s due to recent studio collaborations. Once source said “They’re working on projects together, and maybe more.”

News of Omeeka’s split came just after rumors surfaced last week that Meek had cheated on the star with a boutique owner. Ouch! If Nicki is dating Fetty, hopefully she is prepared for all the baby mama drama. She probably knows a thing or two about being a trap queen.

