’16 & Pregnant’ Reality Star Found Dead At 23

The reality star was found unresponsive in a bathroom of an apparent overdose.

Valerie Fairman, Star of MTV reality show ’16 & Pregnant,’ has died, Fox News reports.

According to the site, the 23-year-old was found unresponsive in a friend’s bathroom on Wednesday of an alleged drug overdose.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the Pennsylvania coroner’s office told Fox.

Fairman’s struggles were documented on the show, including her fight against substance abuse. She was also arrested in 2015 for prostitution.

Some of her ’16 & Pregnant’ co-stars expressed their grief via Twitter:

The young mother is survived by her 7-year-old daughter Nevaeh.

 

Playlist