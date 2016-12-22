’16 & Pregnant’ Reality Star Found Dead At 23

The 24-year-old star from 16 and Pregnant was found unresponsive. Read the rest at TMZ.com #mtv #teenmom #rip #tmz A photo posted by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on Dec 22, 2016 at 7:25am PST

Valerie Fairman, Star of MTV reality show ’16 & Pregnant,’ has died, Fox News reports.

According to the site, the 23-year-old was found unresponsive in a friend’s bathroom on Wednesday of an alleged drug overdose.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the Pennsylvania coroner’s office told Fox.

Fairman’s struggles were documented on the show, including her fight against substance abuse. She was also arrested in 2015 for prostitution.

Some of her ’16 & Pregnant’ co-stars expressed their grief via Twitter:

This really upsets me. Thanks for letting me know. I told her to stay on track. 😞💔 https://t.co/PFSdErkXVD — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 22, 2016

So sorry to hear news of Valerie. Sending condolences to her daughter and family. 😔 RIP — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) December 22, 2016

How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family. https://t.co/O9XGLvpC1u — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) December 22, 2016

The young mother is survived by her 7-year-old daughter Nevaeh.

