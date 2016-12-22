News and Gossip
AM BUZZ: Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Share First Pics Of Baby Girl; Alan Thicke’s Cause Of Death Revealed & More…

Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Share First Pics Of Baby Girl Bianka.

7 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Share First Pics Of Baby Girl

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Proud parents NBA star Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant enthusiastically shared the first photo of their baby girl Bianka.

This is the third girl for the couple, who have two other daughters Natalia, 13 & Gianna, 10. Bianka joined the Bryant clan on December 5th when she was born, weighing 7 pounds, 20 oz.

The 38-year-old shared the sweet picture of Bianka swaddled in pink, captioned “Vanessa Bryant & I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl.”

 

Kobe will have lots of play time with his newest child, considering he just retired from the Lakers earlier this year.

Congrats to them both!

