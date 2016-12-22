News and Gossip
Home > News And Gossip

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Christmas Early With Miley Cyrus & Her Family!

7 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 16, 2016

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Like any relationship, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have had their share of problems but a source close to The Voice production told Entertainment Tonight that the pair’s relationship is “stronger than ever.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It’s so strong that Hemsworth actually joined the Cyrus family for the holidays. Miley’s sister Brandi shared a picture of her family and Liam in front of a Christmas tree. See the picture below:

Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing 🎄

A photo posted by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on

SOURCE: InstagramEntertainment Tonight | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

25 Pictures Of Miley Cyrus’ Ass

24 photos Launch gallery

25 Pictures Of Miley Cyrus’ Ass

Continue reading Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Christmas Early With Miley Cyrus & Her Family!

25 Pictures Of Miley Cyrus’ Ass

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 1 month ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 1 month ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 1 month ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 2 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 2 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 2 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 2 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist