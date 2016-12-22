Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Christmas Early With Miley Cyrus & Her Family!

Like any relationship, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have had their share of problems but a source close to The Voice production told Entertainment Tonight that the pair’s relationship is “stronger than ever.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It’s so strong that Hemsworth actually joined the Cyrus family for the holidays. Miley’s sister Brandi shared a picture of her family and Liam in front of a Christmas tree. See the picture below:

Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing 🎄 A photo posted by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:33pm PST

SOURCE: Instagram, Entertainment Tonight | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty