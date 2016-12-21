News and Gossip
Home > News And Gossip

Jhene Aiko’s Ex-Husband Wants Her To Pay Up

The producer is asking the singer pay him alimony.

1 day ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Jhene Aiko at the launch of Neff Headwear Soul of Summer collection

Source: Noel Vasquez / Noel Vasquez

Jhene Aiko‘s break up with ex-husband and producer Dot Da Genius has left him wanting to make her life as difficult as possible.

Dot is requesting that his ex-wife pay him alimony, but wants the court to stop her from getting any spousal support from him, according to Bossip. The pair tied the knot back in 2014, however, Dot, whose real name is Oladipo Omishore, lists the date of separation as “TBD.” Meanwhile, Jhene insisted in the court docs that they split for good in July 2015.

Universal Motown Republic Group's GRAMMY Nominee 2010 Cocktail Party

Source: David Livingston / Getty

On top of seeking spousal support from his ex-wife, Omishore cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and says he’s working on figuring out what property from the marriage that he can lay claim to as well as their joint debts. He also wants Aiko to pay his lawyer’s fees.

Jhene filed for divorce back in August and asked the court to deny her ex any spousal support. Since the pair split, Aiko has been rumored to be dating her tourmate Big Sean. The Twenty88 collaborators have yet to confirm their relationship, but judging by their social media PDA, it’s pretty obvious.

Source: Bossip

37 Of Jhene Aiko's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

37 photos Launch gallery

37 Of Jhene Aiko's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 37 Of Jhene Aiko’s Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

37 Of Jhene Aiko's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

Big Sean , d dot , Divorce , genius , Jhene Aiko , Spousal Support

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 1 month ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 1 month ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 2 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 2 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 2 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 2 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist