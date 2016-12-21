Jhene Aiko’s Ex-Husband Wants Her To Pay Up

Jhene Aiko‘s break up with ex-husband and producer Dot Da Genius has left him wanting to make her life as difficult as possible.

Dot is requesting that his ex-wife pay him alimony, but wants the court to stop her from getting any spousal support from him, according to Bossip. The pair tied the knot back in 2014, however, Dot, whose real name is Oladipo Omishore, lists the date of separation as “TBD.” Meanwhile, Jhene insisted in the court docs that they split for good in July 2015.

On top of seeking spousal support from his ex-wife, Omishore cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and says he’s working on figuring out what property from the marriage that he can lay claim to as well as their joint debts. He also wants Aiko to pay his lawyer’s fees.

Jhene filed for divorce back in August and asked the court to deny her ex any spousal support. Since the pair split, Aiko has been rumored to be dating her tourmate Big Sean. The Twenty88 collaborators have yet to confirm their relationship, but judging by their social media PDA, it’s pretty obvious.

Source: Bossip