Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Reveal Sex Of Baby No. 5!

It’s time to break out blue blankets because actress Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott, have learned the their new baby will be a boy.
The happy couple, revealed the exciting news in photos and a video that they shared with E! News. They already have two boys and two girls between the ages of 9 and 4.
This new baby is expected to entered the world soon.
Congrats again to the happy couple.
SOURCE: E! News | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
