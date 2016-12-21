News and Gossip
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Reveal Sex Of Baby No. 5!

1 day ago

6th Annual Santa's Secret Workshop benefitting L.A. Family Housing

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

It’s time to break out blue blankets because actress Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott, have learned the their new baby will be a boy.

The happy couple, revealed the exciting news in photos and a video that they shared with E! News. They already have two boys and two girls between the ages of 9 and 4.

This new baby is expected to entered the world soon.

Congrats again to the happy couple.

SOURCE: E! News | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

