WATCH: The First ‘The Emoji Movie’ Is Here [VIDEO]

Emojis have quickly become the new way for people all over the world to communicate without ever having to type a word or a sentence for that matter.
However, now the Emoji is franchise is headed to the big screen with their own movie … that’s right, The Emoji Movie now exists.
A teaser for the new movie was released Tuesday and according to Sony Pictures Animation said it is teaming up with some of the most popular apps on your phone, like Candy Crush Saga, Dropbox, Instagram, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube, to “bring The Emoji Movie to life in a way that every mobile user will recognize.”
The movie doesn’t hit theaters until August 4th, 2017 but check out the teaser above!
SOURCE: YouTube, Entertainment Weekly | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (12/10-12/17)
30 photos Launch gallery
This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (12/10-12/17)
1. 7 Golden Globe noms! I’m so proud to be a part of the beautiful movie @lalaland that I’m giving 1,000 fans a FREE MOVIE TICKET to see it this weekend. Download the @atomtickets app or go to http://www.atm.tk/lalalegend and enter code LALALEGEND at checkout to see it for free. #LaLaLegendSource:Instagram 1 of 30
2. Great time 2night supporting @amfar #GenerationCure event w/my girl @yasmine_pearl & my boy @jayrellis 🎉 Thanks @takishahair 4 my sexy bob ❤️#GreatTime #LadyInRed #Amfar #IHopeYallWatchedInsecure #AmazingShow #ProudFriend ✊🏾Source:Instagram 2 of 30
3. On chill..... @blackpyramidofficialSource:Instagram 3 of 30
4. Kennedy Center Honors. #LookAtGod 🙏🏽👏🏽Photo: @masklab Stylist: @therealwouriviceSource:Instagram 4 of 30
5. Good vibes this morning on #HTLSource:Instagram 5 of 30
6. Sometimes in life you have to let go. Out with the old and in with the new. Thank you Dustin and staff @louisvuittonSource:Instagram 6 of 30
7. Lookin like a Chitown ganxta home of capone and LHSource:Instagram 7 of 30
8. Good Times. Macro Holiday PartySource:Instagram 8 of 30
9. #rosebar 📸: @imagesnmyeyeSource:Instagram 9 of 30
10. Irreplaceable 👑💜 big s/o to my makeup artist with the Wright look @latashawright 🙌🏽Source:Instagram 10 of 30
11. When you trying to look fly on yo flick... but a niccah ain't see the toilet in the back!!! 📸💩#backonmyfunnyshit #allstarweekendthemovie. Birthday in 10 days btw!Source:Instagram 11 of 30
12. Got to speak at the @whitehouse today and was hoping @potus would high five me like this... #iammbkSource:Instagram 12 of 30
13. My mom asked to be an extra in the show and I was like, "Cool." I asked the team and @msmelina was like, "If you don't give your mom a speaking part!" Shout out to Potential Donor.#InsecureHBOSource:Instagram 13 of 30
14. 💅🏾Source:Instagram 14 of 30
15. Do anything to be around ya bro man @rayj !!!! @mykitchenrulesfox our chemistry and laughter makes cooking look like common sense... Love you. #Fox Jan#2017🌸@brandydailySource:Instagram 15 of 30
16. Cheers...."To Life" #mood #BLUE Thank you @rontyoung Photo @rontyoungphotographySource:Instagram 16 of 30
17. Thank you for having me today @homeandfamilytv !!! ....@homeandfamilytv with @repostapp・・・FRI! @shemarfmoore & @nadja_alaya are here and talking about their new film #TheBounceBack! @hallmarkchannelSource:Instagram 17 of 30
18. My boo @lodwill ❤️Source:Instagram 18 of 30
19. Lawd Miss @cynthiabailey10 done came thru to get all doll up for the birthday turn up #swagg #shegotthecoinzSource:Instagram 19 of 30
20. From cooking to clothing... As Ella grows inside of me I have been so creative, adventurous & seen life thru a completely different perspective. So often we feel we have to wait for the right time... But, If not now then when?... I had so much fun modeling for @tracynicoleclothing !! Remember to join my call tonight at 7pm EST & you will be able to ask questions this time!! Can't wait to talk to you guys & tell you all about my online cooking class on 12/15. Link to sign up for the cooking class is in my bio!! 😜😋😬*****Dial in # (712) 770-4060Access code: 662644Source:Instagram 20 of 30
21. Filming for @NBCMarlon has begun! Here's a preview of what's to come. #Marlon @nbcmarlon @essence_says @marlonwayansSource:Instagram 21 of 30
22. Love to my brother @bigtiggershow and Reggie King PD!! For letting drop in at V103 today!! TAG someone you know that lives IN atlanta!!!! I still need volunteers ATL!!! Today!!! The link is IN my OG bio!! Let's go! GEORGIA!! So proud!!! Here's the info you've asked for!!! Start clearing OUT your closet RIGHT NOW!! Here's the drop off location!! #GEORGIA - #CallToACTION today the journey begins we're all about to do something very very special in Norcross, Georgia with support from Mayor Bucky Johnson - and Atlanta Georgia Mayor Kasim Reed aka @KasimReed it's called It's called the #TheLoveCircleFoundation "Walk A Mile In My Shoes Special event "... we're going to donate, #TOYS, shoes and clothes ( THINGS FROM YOUR CLOSET THAT YOU NO LONGER WEAR ))) Were going to impact lives start CLEARING OUT YOUR CLOSET NOW))))) i just posted the DROP OFF LOCATION in Norcross!! Were going to impact lives all I need you to do is fill up your cars and trucks and drop them off we're going to be a real blessing for those who are really IN NEED this year!!!!! Everyone needs a little love for the holidays!!!!!!!!!! Tag ALL your friends and loved ones who has #clothes, shoes etc who you KNOW are never going to wear that stuff again and tell them to start piling up the clothes and shoes and #BLANKETS to keep the homeless warm NOW!!!! This is going to change lives!!!!!!!!! #Tag all your favors local Celebs #NBA, #NFL, #MBA Rappers, Singers, Actors.....And #NHL Hockey players etc....... GEORGIA I NEED ALL HANDS ON DECK....... and of course I need Santa's HELPERS!!! ( Volunteers ) who are willing to help..... more details are coming we're gonna organize and do ALL of this before Christmas!!!!!!!!!!!!! You in????? #WalkAMilesInMyShoesFoundation 1st annual!!!!! Most celebs I know got a MILLION shoes and clothes that we will never ever wear it's time to pass it down to folks who can really use it!!!!!!! #AntiHoarding #3KidsLater you can't fit those clothes anymore lol - Fellas you've been collecting shoes and clothes and NEVER wear them anymore it's TIME!!!!!!!!!! I believe God brought me into this world to CHANGE THINGS!!!!!Source:Instagram 22 of 30
23. I've got a silly one. Love every minute of it! 🤗Source:Instagram 23 of 30
24. #ThrowingItBack to the #Barbershop3 premiere with these #Divaaaaas @nickiminaj @niecynash1 And congrats to my sis @niecynash1 on your series pick up #Claws #TNT !! A well deserved blessing love you xoxo 💗🙏🏾 #tbt #ThrowbackThursday ™@iamwendyraquelSource:Instagram 24 of 30
25. He's up..lol #ZiZi #ProudDad #BabySinatra #TheGeneralSource:Instagram 25 of 30
26. Spent last night with my homie/baby nephew. When you hold him, you can literally feel what a beautiful heart he has. No joke. He's a reflection of @jurneebell & @josiahbell #HunterZionBell 🙏🏿 #UncleTime #HappySunday fam. 📸 @jakesmollettSource:Instagram 26 of 30
27. One of my favorite things in the 🌎to see. That @gabunion smile. #TheWadesSource:Instagram 27 of 30
28. Just a few good men pushing each other to even greater heights!! #FOE #StriveForGreatness🚀 #RWTW🏅Source:Instagram 28 of 30
29. It's been a cold winter but she brings the sunshine ☀️Nothing can dim your light, it's the light of God & love that resinates through you!! Love you forever Daughter... #LaiyahShannon #MrsB captured by : @atlpics My makeup : @mannymuaSource:Instagram 29 of 30
30. You know you got some big ass ears when your daughter is holding on to em for support and balance. 😂 #nowthatsludicrous #tbt Cai Bridges age 2 #loveSource:Instagram 30 of 30
