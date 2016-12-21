WATCH: The First ‘The Emoji Movie’ Is Here [VIDEO]

Emojis have quickly become the new way for people all over the world to communicate without ever having to type a word or a sentence for that matter.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

However, now the Emoji is franchise is headed to the big screen with their own movie … that’s right, The Emoji Movie now exists.

A teaser for the new movie was released Tuesday and according to Sony Pictures Animation said it is teaming up with some of the most popular apps on your phone, like Candy Crush Saga, Dropbox, Instagram, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube, to “bring The Emoji Movie to life in a way that every mobile user will recognize.”

The movie doesn’t hit theaters until August 4th, 2017 but check out the teaser above!

SOURCE: YouTube, Entertainment Weekly | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty