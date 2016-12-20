gossip
Blac Chyna’s Mother Tokyo Toni Thinks Rob & Her Daughter Will Get Back Together?

2 days ago

Lauren Beasley
Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

Since Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian allegedly broke up, people have been wondering if the two will be able to get back together. Some feel its unlikely and but one person who isn’t worried is Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni.

According to E! News, Tokyo addressed Instagram followers who were asking her why Chyna had ditched Rob and took his baby.

“Rob goes into this woman’s phone all the time and never find anything in this is what he confesses to me,” she continued. “He confesses to me that he know he has the issue but don’t know how to handle it. He’s a very emotional guy with many many personal issues how do I know this he told me. I don’t getinto people’s business but my daughter is my business. I don’t care what you see online !!!!! 

“I love Rob and I am going to try to help them manage their relationship through love and wise words,” she said. “At the end of the day they will still be together I promise you. Rob just have to get Mr. Insecure off of his back! Everything will be fine.”

Playlist