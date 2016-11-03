Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Check Out This Action-Packed Trailer For ‘XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage’

Watch the brand new trailer now.

Leave a comment

Vin Diesel is back in his next movie XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage. In this sequel, government operative Xander Cage races against time to recover a deadly weapon known as Pandora’s Box.

He disses a team of well-trained military dudes for a bunch of badass bad boys and girls who know how to kick some butt, get the girl, and look dope in the process.

Yesterday, Vin Diesel launched the new trailer simultaneously across more than 70 Facebook pages and other cast members joined the Facebook Live stream via “drop in” videos from around the world.

It was a pretty cool debut. Let us know what you think of the trailer up above. Xander Cage is due in theaters January 2017.

Matt Schulze, Chad Lindberg, Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker Johnny Strong, Jordana Brewster, and Rick Yune in publicity portrait for the film 'The Fast And The Furious'

The Cast Of "The Fast & The Furious" Franchise: Then & Now

37 photos Launch gallery

The Cast Of "The Fast & The Furious" Franchise: Then & Now

Continue reading The Cast Of “The Fast & The Furious” Franchise: Then & Now

The Cast Of "The Fast & The Furious" Franchise: Then & Now

Check Out This Action-Packed Trailer For ‘XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Movie Trailer , Vin Diesel , Xander Cage , xxx

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close