Did Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Break Up?

The couple has been throwing subliminals on social media all week.

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

Despite taking multiple L’s over the last couple of years (depending on who you ask), Meek Mill managed to put his social media aside and focus on the music with a new album.

But the rapper’s name is making headlines again this week, and this time it involves his girl Nicki Minaj. According to reports, the pair exchanged cryptic posts on social media Wednesday night, leading people to believe that Omeeka was over and done.

First, Meek posted a meme of Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert enjoying a night out together, which read, “Some of yall need to learn how to enjoy your man’s company instead of picking fights with him 24/7.”

But it didn’t stop there.

Nicki then posted a meme about helping an “ungrateful person” get on his feet. Things between the couple seemed a little more tense after Meek posted a pic to Instagram with the caption, “Don’t act like you played a part in nothing I got going on when I’m doing my thing…because most likely I had a bag b4 I met most of you.”

Do you think this is the end for Omeeka?

Did Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Break Up? was originally published on globalgrind.com

