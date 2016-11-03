Anna Duggar May Be Divorcing Josh Duggar After All

The Garbage 11/3/16

The biggest story this morning is that the Cubs won the world series after a 108 year curse. The Cubs are also the first team since the 2009 Yankees to win more than 100 games and capture the World Series crown.

Ellen DeGeneres says she hit “rock bottom” after coming out in 1997.

She told OUT mag, “I was the punch line of lots of jokes. I laughed at some, but I realized there’s somebody on the other side of them. It’s cruel.” She said, “I’ve never liked mean comedy, but that became even more important to me after I was the brunt of it.”

Ryan Reynolds got in “trouble” with wife Blake Lively after revealing the sex of their second child on Wednesday’s episode of “Conan”. He already has 23 month old daughter named James and he says now that there are 3 girls in the house its like an American girl doll took a crap on his life.

Things keep looking worse and worse for Hillary Clinton.

FBI sources say with 99% accuracy that Hillary Clinton’s server has been hacked by at least five foreign intelligence agencies, and that information had been taken from it.

According to a new poll… Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are now tied with less than a week before Election Day.

The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll shows both candidates tied with 46% of the vote.

Mila Kunis was once told she would have to pose half-naked on the cover of a men’s magazine to promote a film. When she refused, a producer reportedly threatened her by saying, “You’ll never work in this town again.” She explained that after being rejected, insulted, paid less, and diminished based on her gender, she decided to found her own production company, Orchard Farm Productions, with three other women to avoid having a similar situation happening to her again.

Anna Duggar is now thinking about leaving husband Josh Dugger a year after his cheating and molestation scandal was make public. Sources say Anna has suddenly had enough and plans to file divorce papers in the next few weeks.

Anna originally said she was going to stick by her husband but changed her mind when new friends reached out to her to express concern over her position in the religious family.

They told her she was being used as a puppet and a tool to try and improve their son’s image.

Uber just got even better: Uber began rolling out a redesigned version of their app yesterday. One of the new features is predicting where your destination is before you type it in.

People will notice that the app adds three address shortcuts to its new home screen: your home and work address, as well as a third address it predicts for you.

It will be based on your previous habits or it could be generated from your phone’s calendar, which you can now link to the app.

Some users will get the update soon than others, but everyone should have it in the next few weeks.

