Here’s What Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Thinks About the Kardashians’ Dissing Her Daughter

Blac Chyna is everybody’s hero these days and gets a ton of credit for talking all kinds of sense. Well, now we know where she gets it.

After Rob Kardashian‘s Twitter meltdown last night, prompted by the news that his fiancèe (possibly ex, according to latest reports) was not invited to a baby shower his sisters are throwing for their unborn baby girl, Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni took to social media to share her two cents. And, basically, she rules.

In a Periscope video, Ms. Toni surprisingly sides with Kylie Jenner and the rest of the KarJenner girls, saying they’re under no obligation to invite Chyna to a shower thrown for the child she’s carrying (that’s very big of her, but — what?).

“They have a brother that they haven’t talked too or been around, this is something private that they wanted to share with their brother, which is a child, who is having a child, which is their niece,” she says. “So what if they didn’t invite her, it wasn’t for her its for her daughter. At the end of the day it goes to her, good s***.”