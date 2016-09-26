Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Had A Heated Argument Thanks To The Game

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian allegedly had another heated argument…all because The Game likes to kiss and tell.

The Compton rapper is currently embattled in a war of words with Meek Mill and decided to throw the pregnant reality star’s name into his diss track ’92 Bars.’ In it, he recounts hooking up with Blac Chyna, with the lyrics, “Blac Chyna head the bomb, Al-Qaeda.”

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ that Rob didn’t appreciate Blac Chyna withholding information on her past sexual encounters with The Game and feels she should have come forward about it early on in their relationship. Chyna says the encounter was so far in the past, she didn’t find it relevant to talk about.

The Game didn’t stop with just lyrics. In a recent sit-down interview with Wendy Williams, the rapper spoke at length on his claims of having slept with three Kardashians: Khloe, Kim and the soon-to-be Kardashian Blac Chyna. Catch the interview below:

Hopefully, the couple can settle their differences and recognize who the real problem is.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

