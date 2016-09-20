On Friday night in Oklahoma, Terence Crutcher, 40, was shot and killed by police. Crutcher, who was unarmed, was on his way home when his car stalled on the side of the road.

Since Friday, many have expressed their outrage over his senseless death. Among those is Karrueche Tran, who took to Twitter on Monday night to vent her fervent frustrations.

“RIP # TerenceCrutcher,” she tweeted. “How tf the officer in the heli gon say “he looks like a bad dude” How TF CAN YOU TELL HE LOOKS BAD? CAUSE HE’S BLACK??!”

She continued, “They find a bomb suspect and put him on a stretcher while an innocent man whose car broke down gets SHOT AND DIES?!! HOWW!! Plz tell me how!”

RIP #TerenceCrutcher How tf the officer in the heli gon say "he looks like a bad dude" How TF CAN YOU TELL HE LOOKS BAD? CAUSE HE'S BLACK??! — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) September 20, 2016

They find a bomb suspect and put him on a stretcher while an innocent man who's car broke down gets SHOT AND DIES?!! HOWW!! Plz tell me how! — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) September 20, 2016

As previously reported, Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan confirmed during a press conference that Crutcher was indeed unarmed.

“I’m going to tell you right now, there was no gun on the suspect or in the suspect’s vehicle,” he said. “I want to assure our community and I want to assure all of you and people across the nation watching this: We will achieve justice.”

He added, “The video is disturbing. It’s very difficult to watch. The first time I watched it, I watched it with the family.”

Karrueche also had some things to say on Snapchat.

Watch the video via The Shade Room‘s Instagram below.

SOURCE: Twitter, Instagram | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Karrueche Is Outraged About The Killing Of Terence Crutcher was originally published on globalgrind.com