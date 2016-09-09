More shots fired in the war between Bow Wow and Erica Mena. After our exclusive interview with the former reality star went viral (in which she hilariously shaded her ex-fiancé’s penis), Bow can’t seem to let it go. He’s been clapping back at Erica, and our own BlogXilla, who conducted the interview, all day, but his latest comment might be the lowest blow yet.

Watch this hilarious clip from my interview with @IamErica_Mena | Now on @GlobalGrind pic.twitter.com/DSzY5IprSa — The Almighty Xilla (@BlogXilla) September 8, 2016

Responding to a follower who called him out on his response to the diss, Bow went on to say of his ex, “my name was tatted on her cooch,” and that “she loved this dick soo much she put my name on it.”

Yeesh.

Well, Erica wasted no time setting the record straight — again — with a comment to his comment:

SOURCE: TheShadeRoom | PHOTO: Getty

Lord: Now, A Word From Bow Wow About Erica Mena’s Vagina was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: