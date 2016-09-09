Entertainment News
Lord: Now, A Word From Bow Wow About Erica Mena’s Vagina

He just can't help himself.

Bow Wow and Erica Mena attend Universal Pictures' 'Furious 7' premiere

More shots fired in the war between Bow Wow and Erica Mena. After our exclusive interview with the former reality star went viral (in which she hilariously shaded her ex-fiancé’s penis), Bow can’t seem to let it go. He’s been clapping back at Erica, and our own BlogXilla, who conducted the interview, all day, but his latest comment might be the lowest blow yet.

Responding to a follower who called him out on his response to the diss, Bow went on to say of his ex, “my name was tatted on her cooch,” and that “she loved this dick soo much she put my name on it.”

Yeesh.

Well, Erica wasted no time setting the record straight — again — with a comment to his comment:

 

SOURCE: TheShadeRoom | PHOTO: Getty

SOURCE: TheShadeRoom

