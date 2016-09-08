The President and his First Lady are going out with a bang.

Michelle and Barack Obama look like royalty on their new Essence and InStyle covers. While we hate to see them go, we love seeing them go looking so good.

During her interview with InStyle, Michelle dished on everything from Let Girls Learn to her impeccable fashion sense.

“I tend not to worry about the trends, because what works for an 18-year-old selfie queen may not for a 52-year-old First Lady who is a mom of teenagers she is trying to be a good role model for,” she said.

In her every day life, she keeps it simple.

“Very casual. No makeup, no T-shirt, and a pair of ripped jean shorts or workout pants because I’m always on the verge of going to or coming from [working out]. I love color and pieces that make me feel good, but it’s much more informal.”

We’re taking pointers!

She also reveals how she manages her social media presence with grace.

“We can fool ourselves into thinking that everybody is still watching the evening news, but I live with Generation Z, and I know that their habits, the way they take in information in is so different. And they’ve changed… We’ve got to meet our constituents where they are, and they’re on Snapchat.”

See what else she had to say in InStyle’s October issue and check out more pictures from the cover shoot below.

SOURCE: PEOPLE, InStyle | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

First Couple Classic: Michelle & Barack Obama Cover Essence & InStyle was originally published on globalgrind.com