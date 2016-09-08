Fashion
First Couple Classic: Michelle & Barack Obama Cover Essence & InStyle

Damn, they look good.

It’s the end of an era (😪), and ESSENCE is sending the First Family off with a hug and a salute. @BarackObama and @MichelleObama exude their signature poise, grace and charm on the cover of our historic October issue, in which they open up about watching their girls grow up in the White House as well as the legacy they hope to leave behind. “Some of my fondest memories of the White House are just being with the girls on a summer night and walking the dogs around the South Lawn, talking and listening to them.” 💕 Believe us—you’re not going to want to miss out on this special collector’s issue! For a sneak peek, check out the link in bio, and be sure to pick up a copy when it hits newsstands Friday, September 16! (📷: @kwakualston) #ESSENCEObamas

The President and his First Lady are going out with a bang.

Michelle and Barack Obama look like royalty on their new Essence and InStyle covers. While we hate to see them go, we love seeing them go looking so good.

During her interview with InStyle, Michelle dished on everything from Let Girls Learn to her impeccable fashion sense.

“I tend not to worry about the trends, because what works for an 18-year-old selfie queen may not for a 52-year-old First Lady who is a mom of teenagers she is trying to be a good role model for,” she said.

In her every day life, she keeps it simple.

“Very casual. No makeup, no T-shirt, and a pair of ripped jean shorts or workout pants because I’m always on the verge of going to or coming from [working out]. I love color and pieces that make me feel good, but it’s much more informal.”

We’re taking pointers!

She also reveals how she manages her social media presence with grace.

“We can fool ourselves into thinking that everybody is still watching the evening news, but I live with Generation Z, and I know that their habits, the way they take in information in is so different. And they’ve changed… We’ve got to meet our constituents where they are, and they’re on Snapchat.”

See what else she had to say in InStyle’s October issue and check out more pictures from the cover shoot below.

