Conspiracy? Chris Brown Thinks Prosecutors Are After Him

Chris Brown and his team believe the woman who prosecuted him in his latest felony assault case has it out for him. She was also involved in his prosecution during the case with Rihanna.

From TMZ:

Deputy D.A. Mary Murray was a key player in the decision to have Brown arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon … this according to law enforcement sources. Murray has a long and contentious history with Chris. She not only prosecuted Brown in the Rihanna case, she was involved in the various probation violation hearings in which she asked for jail time, and often lost.

Our sources say the day Chris allegedly pulled a gun on a woman at his home, the cops had decided NOT to arrest him, but rather take the case under investigation. In fact, at one point Chris actually came out of the house and was yukking it up with the cops.

We’re told it was Murray who pushed a change of plans … to arrest Chris on the spot.

Brown believes the decision to arrest him was purely punitive … that the only witness who made the gun claim was a woman with big credibility problems, and he had many witnesses who disputed her story.

Chris has lashed out at Murray in the past. When she got a judge to toss out his community service hours, claiming they were bogus, he left the courtroom and took to Twitter, calling her a racist.

Meanwhile, executives allegedly booted Chris from his role on Power just before his felony assault case erupted. Page Six reports that 50 Cent had initially promised him a role on the show, but the network executives weren’t feeling the idea, and ultimately decided against it due to his anger issues.

SOURCE: TMZ, Page Six | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

