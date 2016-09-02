Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Conspiracy? Chris Brown Thinks Prosecutors Are After Him

Is he just being paranoid or does Brown make a good point?

Leave a comment

Chris Brown Performs in Concert in Oslo

Chris Brown and his team believe the woman who prosecuted him in his latest felony assault case has it out for him. She was also involved in his prosecution during the case with Rihanna.

From TMZ:

Deputy D.A. Mary Murray was a key player in the decision to have Brown arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon … this according to law enforcement sources. Murray has a long and contentious history with Chris. She not only prosecuted Brown in the Rihanna case, she was involved in the various probation violation hearings in which she asked for jail time, and often lost.

Our sources say the day Chris allegedly pulled a gun on a woman at his home, the cops had decided NOT to arrest him, but rather take the case under investigation. In fact, at one point Chris actually came out of the house and was yukking it up with the cops.

We’re told it was Murray who pushed a change of plans … to arrest Chris on the spot.

Brown believes the decision to arrest him was purely punitive … that the only witness who made the gun claim was a woman with big credibility problems, and he had many witnesses who disputed her story.

Chris has lashed out at Murray in the past. When she got a judge to toss out his community service hours, claiming they were bogus, he left the courtroom and took to Twitter, calling her a racist.

Meanwhile, executives allegedly booted Chris from his role on Power just before his felony assault case erupted. Page Six reports that 50 Cent had initially promised him a role on the show, but the network executives weren’t feeling the idea, and ultimately decided against it due to his anger issues.

SOURCE: TMZ, Page Six | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Conspiracy? Chris Brown Thinks Prosecutors Are After Him was originally published on globalgrind.com

arrest , Chris Brown , court , guns , power , prosecutor

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 9 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close