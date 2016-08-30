“No matter how cool you think you are, your kids think you suck,” Will Smith joked at this summer’s Comic-Con. But actually, his kids feel the total opposite.

In a recent interview with Pharrell Williams for Interview magazine, Willow and Jaden Smith had nothing but glowing reviews about their parents, citing both Will and Jada as their primary source of influence.

“Growing up, all I saw was my parents trying to be the best people they could be,” said Willow, 15. “And people coming to them for wisdom, coming to them for guidance, and them not putting themselves on a pedestal, but literally being face-to-face with these people and saying, ‘I’m no better than you, but the fact that you’re coming to me to reach some sort of enlightenment or to shine a light on something, that makes me feel love and gratitude for you.’”

She continues, “It’s not just about money. What my parents have given to me is not anything that has to do with money or success or anything that society says people should be focusing on – it’s something spiritual that only certain people can grasp and accept, and that’s how I act and move in the world today.”

Jaden, 18, chimed in, adding that Will and Jada are his “biggest role models.”

“It all comes from a concept of affecting the world in a positive way,” he said. “Leaving it better than it was than when we came.”

They also talked about the unique bond they share with each other as brother and sister.

“Not a lot of siblings have that opportunity, because they’re always being pushed together so much,” Willow said. “It’s crazy, the sibling dynamic.”

Read the interview in its entirety here.

SOURCE: Interview Magazine, PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Willow & Jaden Smith On Why Their Parents Are Their ‘Biggest Role Models’ was originally published on globalgrind.com