Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Willow & Jaden Smith On Why Their Parents Are Their ‘Biggest Role Models’

This family is the coolest.

Leave a comment

“No matter how cool you think you are, your kids think you suck,” Will Smith joked at this summer’s Comic-Con. But actually, his kids feel the total opposite.

In a recent interview with Pharrell Williams for Interview magazine, Willow and Jaden Smith had nothing but glowing reviews about their parents, citing both Will and Jada as their primary source of influence.

“Growing up, all I saw was my parents trying to be the best people they could be,” said Willow, 15. “And people coming to them for wisdom, coming to them for guidance, and them not putting themselves on a pedestal, but literally being face-to-face with these people and saying, ‘I’m no better than you, but the fact that you’re coming to me to reach some sort of enlightenment or to shine a light on something, that makes me feel love and gratitude for you.’”

She continues, “It’s not just about money. What my parents have given to me is not anything that has to do with money or success or anything that society says people should be focusing on – it’s something spiritual that only certain people can grasp and accept, and that’s how I act and move in the world today.”

Jaden, 18, chimed in, adding that Will and Jada are his “biggest role models.”

It all comes from a concept of affecting the world in a positive way,” he said. “Leaving it better than it was than when we came.”

They also talked about the unique bond they share with each other as brother and sister.

“Not a lot of siblings have that opportunity, because they’re always being pushed together so much,” Willow said. “It’s crazy, the sibling dynamic.”

Read the interview in its entirety here.

SOURCE: Interview Magazine, PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

#RelationshipGoals: Will & Jada Are The Epitome Of Black Love

20 photos Launch gallery

#RelationshipGoals: Will & Jada Are The Epitome Of Black Love

Continue reading #RelationshipGoals: Will & Jada Are The Epitome Of Black Love

#RelationshipGoals: Will & Jada Are The Epitome Of Black Love

Willow & Jaden Smith On Why Their Parents Are Their ‘Biggest Role Models’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Jada Pinkett Smith , Jaden Smith , Will Smith , Willow Smith

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 9 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close