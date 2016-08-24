Entertainment News
Watch Jay Z Protect Beyoncé From A Crazed Fan

Stay away from Bey.

Hov is not with the sh*ts.

Jay Z is a loving husband, a doting father, and a fierce protector – especially when it comes to his wife Beyoncé. Last night, the Carters went on a lovely date to support their friends Usher and Robert De Niro in their new film Hands Of Stone at New York City’s SVA Theatre.

The night went off without a hitch, that is until Jay Z and Beyoncé left the premiere party and a crazed fan overstepped the queen’s boundaries. In the video, you can see Bey and Jay walking to their SUV as a fleet of paparazzi take pictures. Surprisingly, the paps kept a respectful distance, but one member of the #BeyHive didn’t get the hint.

When the fan attempted to get a selfie with the “Sorry” songstress, Jay Z strong-armed the man and pushed him aside. Beyoncé’s security detail quickly escorted him away, and she remained fierce and unbothered.

’03 Bonnie and Clyde win again.

SOURCE: TMZ 

Watch Jay Z Protect Beyoncé From A Crazed Fan was originally published on globalgrind.com

beyonce , crazed fan , Jay-z , video

