Tragedy Continues: Black Male Shot By Police In Minneapolis

Last night another life was taken at the hands of a Police traffic stop. The Star Tribune reported that 32-year-old Philando Castile, a Cafeteria supervisor at a school, was shot and struck by the police officer around 9pm. Philando was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead at 9:37PM. Indianapolis native, Lavish Reynolds is the reported girlfriend of Castile, and was in the car with him when the incident took place. She recorded the aftermath on Facebook. In the video Lavish says they were pulled over for a busted tail light. Lavish did a great job immediately posting the situation online and quickly drawing attention everywhere online. The video already has over 3 million views. Lavish explains the situation that happened in great detail.

Warning: Videos Graphic Images and Language

People have taken to social media since the shooting to express their frustrations and sadness of these continuous tragedies. Even other police officers have been spreading their thoughts and disappointments. Nakia Jones, a Cleveland police woman, sounded off on her Facebook about any cops who may be racist needs to take the uniform off. Watch Nakia’s voice her opinion below, and give us your opinions in the comments. Lets stop these tragedies!

Video Source: Facebook Photo Source: Getty

