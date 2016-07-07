National
Trending
Home

Tragedy Continues: Black Male Shot By Police In Minneapolis

Wednesday night the day after the Alton Sterling shooting another life was taken.

Leave a comment

Last night another life was taken at the hands of a Police traffic stop.  The Star Tribune reported that 32-year-old Philando Castile, a Cafeteria supervisor at a school, was shot and struck by the police officer around 9pm.  Philando was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead at 9:37PM.  Indianapolis native, Lavish Reynolds is the reported girlfriend of Castile, and was in the car with him when the incident took place.  She recorded the aftermath on Facebook.  In the video Lavish says they were pulled over for a busted tail light. Lavish did a great job immediately posting the situation online and quickly drawing attention everywhere online. The video already has over 3 million views.  Lavish explains the situation that happened in great detail.

Warning: Videos Graphic Images and Language

People have taken to social media since the shooting to express their frustrations and sadness of these continuous tragedies. Even other police officers have been spreading their thoughts and disappointments. Nakia Jones, a Cleveland police woman, sounded off on her Facebook about any cops who may be racist needs to take the uniform off.  Watch Nakia’s voice her opinion below, and give us your opinions in the comments. Lets stop these tragedies!

Video Source: Facebook Photo Source: Getty

alton sterling , Baton Rouge , Black lives matter , Minneapolis , Philando Castile , police shooting

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close