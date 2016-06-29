Nick Young Has Jokes About Iggy Azalea’s Engagement Ring

Entertainment News
Nick Young is letting his full petty out after ex-fiancée Iggy Azalea reminded him he’s not irreplaceable.

TMZ spotted the L.A. Laker at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday night and asked about the engagement ring Iggy returned. Nick tells photogs he “lost it,” then quips, “I need some insurance money,” before slamming his car door.

The 31-year-old baller and his “Fancy” girlfriend had been on the outs ever since a certain damning video, ironically recorded by Nick’s teammate D’Angelo Russell, made its way onto social media. The clip reportedly shows Nick bragging about cheating on Iggy.

Watch Swaggy P brush it all off above and let us know if you think he’s a little less swaggy without Iggy by his side. For the record, Azalea admits she didn’t throw him out and she’s the one who’ll be moving from their shared home – but see the very misleading photos here.

