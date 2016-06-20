Entertainment News
50 Cent & Dr. Dre Could Be Headed To Court

The hip hop heavyweights could be in hot water.

Music producer Brandon Parrott is allegedly suing 50 Cent and Dr. Dre for their song “P.I.M.P.”

According to TMZ, Parrott claims to have given Dr. Dre a set of tracks back in 2001 in hopes of having them used by one of Dre’s artists. Parrott was allegedly contacted in 2003 by an Aftermath Entertainment producer, who told Parrott that his song, “BAMBA,” was used for 50’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ hit, “P.I.M.P.”

Parrot reportedly signed a settlement deal based on the claim that it was a mistake, but has since heard otherwise, and now wants his credit.

Fifty recently won a lawsuit over “I Get Money.” In 2006, the rapper was also slammed with a lawsuit over “In Da Club,” following claims that the lyrics were stolen from Luther Campbell.

Billboard reports that 50 Cent, Dre’s lawyer, and Beats By Dre have not responded to their requests for comment.

Stay tuned.

