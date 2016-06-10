Entertainment News
Oh, Yes He Did! Chris Rock Throws Major Shade At Selena Gomez Over Beyoncé

Selena's fans are attacking!

Chris Rock is not here for Selena Gomez – at least not when compared to Beyoncé!

The legendary comedian took to Twitter to jokingly show his disdain for Gomez’s Revival Tour versus Beyoncé’s Formation World Tour. The meme compared the 23-year old former Disney star’s wardrobe to something similar that Bey rocks on her tour, saying, “When you buy your formation tickets on Craigslist.”

This is true.

Rock posted the meme to his Twitter and Instagram and simply captioned, “This is true.” But of course the Selenators quickly came to her defense, tweeting things like:

she isn’t trying to be Beyoncé. It’s an outfit…you’re attacking a 23 year old….this is why Kevin Hart ended you,” or “everybody still hates Chris.”

But judging by the funny man’s Instagram page (and 20-plus years of being a comedian), we’re sure that Rock was just joking around for the ‘gram.

