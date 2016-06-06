Kanye West’s Surprise (Almost) Show Caused Complete Chaos In NYC

When Yeezus speaks, his followers listen.

On Sunday night, Kanye West told his fans that he was having a surprise show in New York City at 2AM. Many were ecstatic about the impromptu performance, especially since Ye’s highly anticipated performance at Governor’s Ball was canceled due to the weather.

After it was announced that the Pop Up Pablo performance was slated to take place at Webster Hall, thousands of fans came out, causing Manhattan streets to be shut down for blocks. Kim Kardashian shared a video on her snap of Ye’ chattin’ with NY mayor Bill de Blasio, requesting to shut down multiple blocks around the venue.

SHUT DOWN THE BLOCK 4 STREETS AND PUT SCREENS SO THEY CAN HAVE A PARTY OUTSIDE. @kanyewest the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/scOfRht9V6 — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) June 6, 2016

The chaos grew after Kanye tweeted:

Show at 2am SOLD OUT — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 6, 2016

A rumored 4,000-plus people showed up near the East Village venue, causing “near riot” conditions.

The crowd eventually dispersed after Yeezy showed up and waved to fans outside of his car.

It was the (hectic) end of a full day for Kanye, who was slated to headline the final day of Governor’s Ball, which was canceled due to severe weather conditions.

The rapper, who made a surprise appearance at this year’s Summer Jam, proceeded to celebrate his birthday with family and friends, Pablo-style.

Source: Huffington Post |PHOTOCREDIT: Twitter, Instagram, Getty

