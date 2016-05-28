Entertainment News
Angela Simmons Shares Some Big News on Instagram

It's turning out to be a huge year for the star.

Andre King's Birthday Dinner

Sometimes, rumors turn out to be true.

After weeks of speculation, Angela Simmons confirmed on Friday night that she and her fiancé Sutton Sean Tennyson are indeed pregnant. The socialite and reality star shared the news on Instagram, showing off her beautiful baby bump up close:

This will be the first child for the 28-year-old and her man. Simmons and Tennyson announced their engagement just last month, showing off her sparkling diamond on social media. “YES!! I couldn’t be more excited. This is only something I could of only dreamed of. I’m over the moon and feeling so blessed to be able to share my life with the one I truly love. Everything happened in the most perfect way,” she wrote on Instagram.

This is shaping up to be a huge year for Angela!

 

Angela Simmons Shares Some Big News on Instagram was originally published on globalgrind.com

