Kim Kardashian & North West Make The Most Adorable Videos On Snapchat

Mommy's little princess.

Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 - Front Row

It’s the Friday before a long weekend and in an effort to get your holiday started off on the right foot, we’re going to show you the cutest thing we’ve seen all week-long.

Kim Kardashian shared the most adorable video of North West using the Snapchat filters on her account. In the video, you can see Kim and Kanye West‘s daughter North bonding over the cat and dog filters. First, North is extremely happy to look like a kitten, even letting out a sweet meow. She took the cat ears a step further, licking her mother on the arm. Next, she put on the dog ears.

PHOTO CREDIT: Baller Alert 

Kim Kardashian & North West Make The Most Adorable Videos On Snapchat was originally published on globalgrind.com

Kim Kardashian , north west , snapchat , snapchat filters

