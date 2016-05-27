Entertainment News
Creepin’? PARTYNEXTDOOR & Kylie Jenner Were ‘Talking’ While She Was Still Dating Tyga

PND has had his eye on Kylie for awhile.

kylie jenner

Kylie Jenner and PARTYNEXTDOOR have been “talking” to each other for at least two months, according to a Jenner source.

Rumors have been flying for weeks that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians sister and PND are an item, and it appears like it’s been at least a few months in the making.

Us Weekly reports:

“Initially, the pair were platonic because Kylie, 18, was still dating on-off boyfriend Tyga. But after she split with the rapper, 26, in early May, she quickly moved on with PND.”

While there’s no time limit on how long it takes for a person to move on after a breakup, this relationship is kind of messy considering PND is down with Drake, a rapper we all know Tyga has beef with.

Despite the affiliations of their friends and associates, PND and a Kylie Jenner source claims “they’re definitely together.”

Hey, if the messiness can work for Blac Chyna and Rob, then why not?

SOURCE: Us Weekly, The Shade Room | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Creepin’? PARTYNEXTDOOR & Kylie Jenner Were ‘Talking’ While She Was Still Dating Tyga was originally published on globalgrind.com

kylie jenner , party next door , tyga

