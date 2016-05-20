Entertainment News
Home

Tyler Perry Reveals Thoughts On George Zimmerman Selling The Gun He Used To Kill Trayvon Martin

The famed filmmaker/actor offered some wise words.

Leave a comment

I sat down with Tyler Perry earlier today, and in the midst of speaking about his new role in the Ninja Turtles sequel, the famed filmmaker/actor also offered some wise words about self-proclaimed vigilante George Zimmerman selling the gun he used to kill Trayvon Martin.

The firearm he shot the 17-year-old with was placed on auction and sold for a whopping $138,000. While promoting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows, Tyler Perry said of the act:

“I don’t understand people that are that low, I don’t get it, I can’t even think that low…

“I think it would take someone who could do that and profit from it to think that. What I do know is this, every bit of darkness that he puts out is going to find its way back into his life.” 

We couldn’t agree more. Watch the interview snippet above and stay tuned for more from our sit-down. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows hits theaters on June 3rd.

The Power Brunch For The Trayvon Martin Foundation (PHOTOS)

10 photos Launch gallery

The Power Brunch For The Trayvon Martin Foundation (PHOTOS)

Continue reading The Power Brunch For The Trayvon Martin Foundation (PHOTOS)

The Power Brunch For The Trayvon Martin Foundation (PHOTOS)

Tyler Perry Reveals Thoughts On George Zimmerman Selling The Gun He Used To Kill Trayvon Martin was originally published on globalgrind.com

exclusive , george zimmerman , Trayvon Martin , Tyler Perry

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close