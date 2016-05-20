Entertainment News
Rihanna Shows Off Sexy Abs & Pays Homage To LeBron James

Is Bad Gal RiRi back?

mood

Rihanna has been hard at work on her ANTI World Tour, and we’ve been missing her bad gal behavior.

Judging from the photo she posted on Instagram on Thursday, the queen of classy ratchet is back to her old ways. RiRi shared a pic of herself soaking up the sun while rocking a red bikini top and purple Dior lipstick. The surprising thing about the image? Rihanna’s ode to NBA great LeBron James, with his jersey number 23 written on her toned tummy in suntan lotion.

The “Work” singer, who may or may not be dating Drake, just wrapped the American leg of the ANTI World Tour and is set to continue in Europe in June.

