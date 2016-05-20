Russell Wilson Shows His Love For Ciara’s Baby Future

Russell Wilson showed some love to his soon-to-be stepson Baby Future on Instagram after Ciara posted a sweet photo and birthday wish to her little boy:

The “Body Party” singer uploaded an image holding her 2-year-old son and reminisced on his first years of life:

“It Was Just Yesterday I Was Holding You In My Arms Like I Am In This Photo. Now My Angel Baby Boy Is 2 Years Old!!….Running Around, Talking Up A Storm, Learning Fast & Getting Into Everything! It Has Truly Been The Best Life Experience Watching You Grow! I Am So Grateful To God For You, & I Can’t Wait To See All The Many Other Amazing Things He Has In Store For You! Mommy loves You Soooo Much!”

Ciara’s Super Bowl-winning quarterback fiancé read the message and was apparently so touched that he added a cute comment about meeting the little one. Baller Alert quickly caught the display and posted it on Instagram:

Ciara is currently involved in a lawsuit with her child’s father, Future, and just lost the battle for sole custody—but her relationship with Russell Wilson is clearly stronger than ever.

