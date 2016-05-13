On the heels of announcing their collaborative Rude Awakening project, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J drop a 30-second preview of the TM88-produced jam “All Night.”

Wiz Khalifa promoted their new TGOD Mafia project on Twitter late last night:

Tonight we drop a song off the TGOD mafia project #allnight #tgodmafia pic.twitter.com/aBNjHi6ufH — KHALIFA (@wizkhalifa) May 13, 2016

“Don’t Snapchat me that p*ssy, I want it for real,” raps Juicy J. “Started off on her knees, she gon end up on her back.”

“All Night” will be featured on Rude Awakening, which is set to drop later on this week. We’re still waiting on Wiz Khalifa’s Rolling Papers 2 album, but hopefully his TGOD Mafia collaboration will hold you over.

Preview Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J below.

SOURCE: Twitter

Listen To A Preview Of Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J’s “All Night” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com