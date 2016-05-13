Entertainment News
Home

Cassie Calls Diddy Her “Friend,” Fans Go Insane

Cassie caught people off guard when she referred to her longtime boyfriend as her "friend."

A solid relationship is grounded in friendship, and that looks to be the case for hip-hop super couple Diddy and Cassie.

The beautiful singer and model posted an image of her and Diddy canoodling for his birthday and caught people off guard when she referred to her longtime boyfriend as her “friend.”

Cassie wrote: “So I have this friend named Sean, he is undoubtedly one of the hardest working people in the world and he inspires me everyday.”

Fans of the couple thought the term “friend” spelled the end of their relationship. While Diddy appreciated the nice words, he reminded everyone he’s more than Cassie’s friend, he’s her king.

Diddy wrote, “Love you baby.” He then added that the message came at the right time, before reminding her, “I”m more than your friend n*gga.”

Cassie jumped in to squash the drama, calling folks wack for overanalyzing the situation:

Now, that’s real love.

Cassie & Diddy's Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS)

21 photos Launch gallery

Cassie & Diddy's Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Cassie & Diddy’s Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS)

Cassie & Diddy's Cutest Instagram Posts (PHOTOS)

