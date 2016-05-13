Kylie Jenner Hits The Club With Scott Disick, New Details About Her Split With Tyga Surface

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are no longer a thing, but that doesn’t mean the “Faded” rapper cheated on her – despite the fact he had a few new model chicks around his mom on Mother’s Day.

Global Grind reported yesterday the couple called it quits, but now we know a little bit more. According to TMZ, Kylie merely wanted her freedom.

The site reports:

KJ recently realized she wants to live the single life and soak up the spoils of being an 18-year-old multi-millionaire. That frequently means flying all over the world for appearances, and we’re told that didn’t sit well with Tyga … who’s focusing on his music.

After arguing about “dumb stuff” like what to eat and what to post on social media, they eventually realized the romance wasn’t working.

As for the models Tyga has hanging around, it’s nothing serious. Kylie has moved on as well, kicking it in the club last night with Scott Disick at the Nylon party.

Let’s see if this split sticks.

