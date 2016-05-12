Entertainment News
Watch Del The Funky Homosapien Spit Some Bars For New George Clooney Movie “Money Monster”

The movie hits theaters Friday.

Money! It makes the world go round. That’s the focus of this new song from Dan the Automator feat. Del the Funky Homosapien, appropriately titled “What Makes the World Go Round (Money!)”

The song is featured in the new movie Money Monsterstarring George Clooney and Julia Roberts as financial TV host Lee Gates and his producer Patty, who are put in an extreme situation when an irate investor who has lost everything forcefully takes over their studio. During a tense standoff broadcast to millions on live TV, Lee and Patty must work furiously against the clock to unravel the mystery behind a conspiracy at the heart of today’s fast-paced, high-tech global markets.

If you’ve seen the previews, then we know you want to see this one. The movie hits theaters Friday. Check out the dope song above.

