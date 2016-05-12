Entertainment News
Kylie Jenner & Tyga May Have Broken Up For Good

Tyga might have moved on already...

It’s apparently over for Kylie Jenner and Tyga.

According to reports, the couple has decided to call it quits and this time, it’s for good. Kylie and Tyga were both at the Met Gala a few weeks ago, but walked the carpet separately. A source close to the couple claims Kylie was furious that Tyga showed up, being he was her guest. She made the decision they walk the carpet separately and according to sources, wished she would have called up the plug and had his invite revoked.

Things between them are so bad, Tyga might have moved on already.

TMZ reports:

Tyga took his mom and a model to Mother’s Day lunch … and he’s not telling his friends whether she’s his new GF.

This isn’t the first time the couple has called it off, but it’s looking like it might be the last.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Kylie Jenner & Tyga May Have Broken Up For Good was originally published on globalgrind.com

