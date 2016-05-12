A Kardashian wants to keep his private life private…go figure.

Rob Kardashian was on hand to support his fiancée Blac Chyna, soon-to-be known as Angela Renee Kardashian, at the launch party for her new emoji app this week, and was asked about becoming a father.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spoke with an E! News correspondent about what he’s looking forward to. In his first on camera interview in over 2 years, Rob said:

“I mean it’s my first time, so everything is exciting, literally, I’m happy and I just like to keep it, you know, keep it private…as private as can be.”

During the event, Rob couldn’t take his eyes off Chyna. The couple shared cake and conversed with friends while hundreds of onlookers watched their every move.

Since the couple is deciding to keep things private, this leaves people to speculate on the gender of the baby, even looking at the app for answers.

Most of the emojis that reference a baby have a pink and a blue version, but there is one that only has a blue version, leading conspiracy theorists to believe Chyna is having a boy.

Us Weekly reports:

The animated image includes a baby bottle with a blue top. The emoji, which doesn’t have a pink version, also features a gold “Kardashian” chain.

One thing we’ve learned is not to believe anything until there is an official announcement. Celebs work in mysterious ways.

SOURCE: E! News, Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Rob Kardashian Gives First Interview About Becoming A Father, But Did Chyna Drop A Baby Gender Hint? was originally published on globalgrind.com