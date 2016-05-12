Entertainment News
Home

Rob Kardashian Gives First Interview About Becoming A Father, But Did Chyna Drop A Baby Gender Hint?

Since the couple is deciding to keep things private, this leaves people to speculate on the gender of the baby.

Leave a comment

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

A Kardashian wants to keep his private life private…go figure.

Rob Kardashian was on hand to support his fiancée Blac Chyna, soon-to-be known as Angela Renee Kardashian, at the launch party for her new emoji app this week, and was asked about becoming a father.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spoke with an E! News correspondent about what he’s looking forward to. In his first on camera interview in over 2 years, Rob said:

“I mean it’s my first time, so everything is exciting, literally, I’m happy and I just like to keep it, you know, keep it private…as private as can be.”

During the event, Rob couldn’t take his eyes off Chyna. The couple shared cake and conversed with friends while hundreds of onlookers watched their every move.

Since the couple is deciding to keep things private, this leaves people to speculate on the gender of the baby, even looking at the app for answers.

Most of the emojis that reference a baby have a pink and a blue version, but there is one that only has a blue version, leading conspiracy theorists to believe Chyna is having a boy.

Us Weekly reports:

The animated image includes a baby bottle with a blue top. The emoji, which doesn’t have a pink version, also features a gold “Kardashian” chain.

One thing we’ve learned is not to believe anything until there is an official announcement. Celebs work in mysterious ways.

SOURCE: E! News, Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Rob Kardashian Gives First Interview About Becoming A Father, But Did Chyna Drop A Baby Gender Hint? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Babies , Blac Chyna , pregnancy , Rob Kardashian

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close