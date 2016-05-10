INDIANAPOLIS – Our late friend and colleague Amos Brown will soon have his own street. The Indianapolis City-Council unanimously voted Thursday to rename the 100 block of St. Joseph Street to “Amos Brown Way”.

This stretch of road was chosen because it is the location of Radio One Indianapolis, the radio group where Brown broadcast his popular Afternoons With Amos talk show weekdays on AM-1310 “The Light.” Brown passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack last November.

﻿Indianapolis street renamed “Amos Brown Way” was originally published on praiseindy.com

