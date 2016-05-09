Entertainment News
Ja Rule’s Reaction To His Dumb MJ Tweet Was Almost As Good As The Internet’s…Almost

Because, we love any excuse to repost hilarious memes.

Ja Rule In Concert

Ahh, the internet: the only place where you can go from hip-hop icon to internet meme in 140 characters or less. That’s what Ja Rule found out the hard way when he believed some dumb info someone told him.

The “Always On Time” rapper was a little off when he tweeted that MJ gets a dollar every time someone reposts the Michael Jordan crying face meme.

The internet quickly let Ja Rule know the deal and he took it like a good sport, trending and tweeting more…dumb stuff.

Here are some of the best reactions to Ja Rule’s Jordan tweets. Because, we love any excuse to repost hilarious memes:

