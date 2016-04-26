Entertainment News
DJ Khaled Says Getting Lost At Sea Turned Him Into A Snapchat Superstar

Khaled recalls how getting lost at sea earned him a reaction similar to Justin Bieber.

DJ Khaled is an internet sensation. The Miami DJ already had the streets on lock with multiple club hits like “I’m On One,” “Hold You Down” and “All I Do Is Win.”

With the wins adding up, Khaled sat down with a New York-based journalist who grew to become an essential figure in hip-hop – Elliott Wilson – for CRWN, an exclusive chat airing on MTV2 Wednesday, April 27 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

In this clip, you can see DJ Khaled talking about the power of his Snapchat, which started out as a strange thing, but grew to become the standard of how celebs should use the app. Above, Khaled recalls how getting lost at sea earned him a reaction similar to Justin Bieber.

Watch, and for more of Khaled before the social media takeover, click through our gallery below.

13 Photos Of DJ Khaled Before He Became The Snapchat King

CRWN , DJ Khaled , Elliot Wilson , Interviews , justin bieber , mtv2 , the beatles

