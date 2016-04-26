Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Post The Cutest Pictures Of Family Time With The Bash

Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, aka The Bash, all posed for a dope photo together while at a birthday party for a friend’s son.
The Bash and his friend Heeman appeared to have a great time, entertaining themselves with balloon animals, candy, and cake.
Amber captioned her family portrait, saying:
“Family day with Pumpkin! Happy Birthday @babyheeman thx for having us @huzizle_1! Sebastian’s facial expression is so funny 😂 We all weren’t prepared for this picture Lol #CoParenting #DoitforYourBaby #SebastianTaylorThomaz”
The Bash had more fun with his dad pretending to be a ghost.
Nothing like a little quality family time. Is it just us, or do these photos make you wish Amber and Wiz could work things out and get back together?
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
Precious! Wiz & Amber's Son The Bash's Cutest Pics Ever (PHOTOS)
1. So Cute! Baby Bash Munchin' On His Feet.Source: 1 of 38
2. This Was Baby Bash's First Day At The Beach.Source: 2 of 38
3. Bash Was The Cutest Little Lion For Halloween.Source: 3 of 38
4. Taking A Nap With Daddy.Source: 4 of 38
5. Kisses From Mommy.Source: 5 of 38
6. Precious Father-Son Moment.Source: 6 of 38
7. Sebastian Relaxing Like A King.Source: 7 of 38
8. So Sweet! Amber Shares This Cute Pic.Source: 8 of 38
9. Happy Mommy, Happy Baby.Source: 9 of 38
10. Amber Gives Her Adorable Son Kisses.Source: 10 of 38
11. Too Cute For Words.Source: 11 of 38
12. Wiz Holds On To His Son Sebastian Tight.Source: 12 of 38
13. More Pics Of Bash's Halloween Costume.Source: 13 of 38
14. Amber Is So In Love With Her Son.Source: 14 of 38
15. Legs Up!Source: 15 of 38
16. Wiz Shares A Pic Lying With Baby Bash.Source: 16 of 38
17. Bash Is Getting So Big!Source: 17 of 38
18. Kisses For The Baby.Source: 18 of 38
19. Amber Smiling At Her Little Cutie.Source: 19 of 38
20. This Kid Is So Fly Already! Bash's Adorable Socks.Source: 20 of 38
21. Bash & his mama show off their precious smiles for the 'gram!Source: 21 of 38
22. Bash keeps it cool like is pops in a Boy London hat.Source: 22 of 38
23. Being this cute ain't easy!Source: 23 of 38
24. Despite all the dope toys Santa stopped by with for little Bash, he'd rather play with his Pampers.Source: 24 of 38
25. Bash & Wiz kickin' it on the computer.Source: 25 of 38
26. Wiz & Amber take Bash to the spot they had their first date. Aw!Source: 26 of 38
27. Bash shows just how stylish a baby can be, sporting his mama's shades.Source: 27 of 38
28. The many adorable faces of Sebastian!Source: 28 of 38
29. Bash checks out all his new toys!Source: 29 of 38
30. Family time! Bash hangs with his mom & uncle at the aquarium.Source: 30 of 38
31. Wiz & Bash on Instagram straight flexin'!Source: 31 of 38
32. Bash spends a little QT loungin' on the couch with his uncle.Source: 32 of 38
33. Bash and his adorable homies chase bubbles together.Source: 33 of 38
34. Ready for Santa!Source: 34 of 38
35. Mommy gives Sebastian a little lesson in walking & playing with his puppy siblings.Source: 35 of 38
36. Daddy & Bash having a little chat.Source: 36 of 38
37. Aw! Aren't they adorable?Source: 37 of 38
38. We think this photo is Christmas card material! What about you?Source: 38 of 38
Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Post The Cutest Pictures Of Family Time With The Bash was originally published on globalgrind.com