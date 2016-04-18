Step Aside Patrick Schwarzenegger…MEET Arnold’s Love Child — Joseph!

Check him out —> HERE

Courtesy of TMZ:

Arnold Schwarzenegger worked it out with the son who has become his spitting image.

Arnold showed Joseph Baena the ropes Saturday at Gold’s Gym in Venice. The 18-year-old is jacked like an up-and-coming Mr. Universe, but the Pepperdine business major has other aspirations.

Arnold was bragging in the gym … Joseph’s pulling straight A’s.

We haven’t seen a single pic of the Arnold and Joseph together since he was a small boy, although we know the 2 were always in contact.

This kid could end up being the true Arnold protege.

