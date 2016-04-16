Mariah Carey is getting ready to say “I Do” once again — only this time, it’ll be captured on primetime television.

The R&B icon’s wedding to James Packer is said to be featured on her upcoming reality show, Mariah’s World. An insider tells Us Weekly, “Her team wants it on the show. Her manager is a reality TV producer and got her the deal. It’s nuts. Mariah is very funny on camera.”

Mariah is currently filming her docu-series, which will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her Las Vegas residency and European tour. As of yet, there is no set date on the wedding but sources say it’s happening sometime this season.

Stay tuned!

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

20 Pictures Of Mariah Carey Back In The Day (PHOTOS) 20 photos Launch gallery 20 Pictures Of Mariah Carey Back In The Day (PHOTOS) 1. Camera Ready. 1 of 20 2. 20-year-old Mariah. 2 of 20 3. Having A Vision Of Love. 3 of 20 4. She. She Is Mariah. 4 of 20 5. 1990 photoshoot with Frank Micelotta. 5 of 20 6. Mariah's "Butterfly" Days. 6 of 20 7. And the award goes to.... 7 of 20 8. Throwback Attack. 8 of 20 9. Crop top chic. 9 of 20 10. Mariah with the legendary Diana Ross. 10 of 20 11. MiMi Bares Her Midriff. 11 of 20 12. Mariah testing out her acting chops. 12 of 20 13. Heartbreaker. 13 of 20 14. Farrah Fawcett Flawless. 14 of 20 15. Remember Name Belts & The Bandana Print Trend? 15 of 20 16. Mariah On Stage With Queen Latifah & Stevie Wonder. 16 of 20 17. Swoops & Stunna Shades. 17 of 20 18. All American Girl. 18 of 20 19. Cowgirl. 19 of 20 20. Mariah in 2001. 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading 20 Pictures Of Mariah Carey Back In The Day (PHOTOS) 20 Pictures Of Mariah Carey Back In The Day (PHOTOS)

Mariah Carey’s Wedding Will Be Televised In Her Upcoming Reality Show was originally published on globalgrind.com