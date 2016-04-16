Entertainment News
Mariah Carey’s Wedding Will Be Televised In Her Upcoming Reality Show

Mariah Carey is getting ready to say “I Do” once again — only this time, it’ll be captured on primetime television.

The R&B icon’s wedding to James Packer is said to be featured on her upcoming reality show, Mariah’s World. An insider tells Us Weekly, “Her team wants it on the show. Her manager is a reality TV producer and got her the deal. It’s nuts. Mariah is very funny on camera.

Mariah is currently filming her docu-series, which will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her Las Vegas residency and European tour. As of yet, there is no set date on the wedding but sources say it’s happening sometime this season.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Mariah Carey's Wedding Will Be Televised In Her Upcoming Reality Show was originally published on globalgrind.com

