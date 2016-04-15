Entertainment News
Liam Hemsworth Reveals Status Of Relationship With Miley Cyrus

"I am not engaged, no."

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth is finally speaking out and setting the record straight about his relationship with on again-off again fiancée Miley Cyrus.

Despite reports that have been swirling all year long about the couple’s re-engagement, Liam says he and Miley are not planning on tying the knot. In an interview with Australia’s TV Week last week, he revealed, “I am not engaged, no.”

Since the beginning of the year, Miley has been spotted wearing the 3.5 carat engagement ring Liam gave her back in 2013. But sources say although they may not be engaged, Miley is happy to be back with the actor and never wanted to separate in the first place.

“Miley is where she has wanted to be for the past two years. Back with Liam and very happy. Miley never wanted to split. Things just got so bad that they really needed the break,” the source revealed to PEOPLE.

Regardless of the engagement (or lack thereof) Miley and Liam’s love can’t stop, won’t stop.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash 

Liam Hemsworth Reveals Status Of Relationship With Miley Cyrus was originally published on globalgrind.com

breakup , couple , Engaged , liam hemsworth , Love , miley cyrus

Playlist
