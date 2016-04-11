National
Home

New Evidence In Murder Of Michael Jordan’s Father Could Reopen Trial

James Jordan was killed during a botched carjacking in 1993.

Leave a comment

10th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational Celebrity Dinner In BESO At Crystals At CityCenter In Las Vegas

More than 20 years after Michael Jordan‘s dad James was murdered, the alleged killer’s lawyer is trying to get his client out of jail.

Fifty-six-year-old James Jordan was killed during a botched carjacking in 1993 while on his way home from a funeral.

The attorneys of Daniel Green, the alleged murderer, have long argued that he did help dispose of Jordan’s body, but he had nothing to do with the carjacking went awry. They believe that Green’s friend Larry Demery shot and killed Jordan, which would make Green an accessory to the crime, not a murderer.

However, after the killing, the police found the murder weapon— a Smith & Wesson handgun— inside a vacuum cleaner in Green’s bedroom.

Court documents claim new discoveries, including mishandled evidence, a pivotal recanted statement, and plenty of other twists raise questions about Green’s involvement in the murder, notes the Charlotte Observer:

Now, the Durham-based defense team says it has new evidence that challenges major parts of the prosecution’s case, while bolstering their request for a new trial. They claim that misleading testimony and misconduct by the prosecutor and jury helped send Green to prison for a murder he did not commit.

The murder, which occurred just 8 days before James Jordan’s birthday, was also said to have been a major catalyst for Michael Jordan’s first retirement from the NBA. He decided to play baseball because it was his father’s favorite sport. He would eventually return to the hardwood due to the ongoing MLB strike and reassert his position as the greatest basketball player ever.

SOURCE: Charlotte Observer | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

2015 NBA Finals - Game Four

The World's Highest-Paid Athletes

20 photos Launch gallery

The World's Highest-Paid Athletes

Continue reading The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes

The World's Highest-Paid Athletes

New Evidence In Murder Of Michael Jordan’s Father Could Reopen Trial was originally published on globalgrind.com

carjacking , michael jordan , murder

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 9 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close