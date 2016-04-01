What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Justin Timberlake Sued By Cirque Du Soleil, “Grey’s Anatomy” Now ABC’s Top Rated Show, & More

Justin Timberlake is in hot water with Cirque du Soleil.

Mr. SexyBack himself is being sued by the group for allegedly sampling part of their song “Steel Dream” on his 20/20 Experience track “Don’t Hold the Wall.” Timberlake’s co-writers Timbaland, J-Roc, and James Fauntleroy are all named as defendants, alongside Sony Entertainment, Universal Music, and WB Music Corp.

Cirque du Soleil is seeking $800,000 in damages. No word from Justin’s camp on the matter.

Speaking of Justin, the singer is set to appear on an upcoming episode of Pharrell‘s Beats 1 Show along with Tyler, the Creator and Neptunes’ Chad Hugo.

They’ll discuss everything from the recording of Timberlake’s Justified, to their individual processes making music. The show, OTHERtone, airs on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Check out a preview above.

The 12th season of Grey’s Anatomy is proving to be one of its most successful seasons yet.

According to reports, the Shondaland medical soap is poised to become ABC’s highest-rated drama this season among coveted adults 18-to-49, and also ranks among the top five dramas on all of broadcast TV.

“The audience truly identifies with Ellen Pompeo. We are following this woman’s journey and the journey of all these people with her. It’s not about a lot of tricks; it’s about watching people evolve,” Shonda Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter.

Thank God for Thursdays.

Snow White’s sister may be coming around to steal the spotlight.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is planning a live action film about Snow White’s sister, Rose Red. Justin Merz’s Red was initially written as a stand-alone feature, but then Evan Daugherty came up with a new take that made the story closer to the animated classic, giving Rose a “companion piece” feel.

In Red, when Snow White takes a bite from the iconic poison apple and falls into her Sleeping Death, her estranged sister, Rose Red, must undertake a dangerous quest with Grumpy and the other dwarves to find a way to break the curse and bring Snow White back to life.

Justin Merz and Adam Rodin are co-producing the project.

Punk’d king Ashton Kutcher had a lot of celebs shook with his bizarre pranks, but according to him, he once scared Drake into the fetal position.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Kutcher revealed, “We punked Drake and created an earthquake inside of a parking garage. A lot of people didn’t see it, but we legitimately like turned a parking garage into an earthquake zone. And he was in a car and we started like rattling the car and the whole garage. And he jumped in his buddy’s lap. He was like literally fetaled up. He Canadian fetaled up into his buddy’s lap. And I was like, ‘Yo, Drake just fetaled up.’ And then we had to cut that out.”

Check out Ashton’s full interview above.

