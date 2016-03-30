A couple of years ago, a young man by the name of Sebastian Mikael came into the Global Grind offices to introduce himself. He sang some of his tunes live and we knew he had a bright future.

Fast forward to now, and Sebastian is getting ready to drop his forthcoming project this summer. He just gave us the first video off the record, called “Dance Your Soul Off.”

The visual is a throwback to when videos actually had a theme and plot. Directed, filmed, and edited by John Greene, Sebastian hooks up with Pharrell’s artist Bia to kidnap a young lady in her home and proceed to give her lap dances.

Check out the video above and be sure to follow Sebastian on Instagram and Twitter.

Sebastian Mikael Feat. Bia “Dance Your Soul Off” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com