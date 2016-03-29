Lamar Odom Stopped At A Bar Before Going To Church With Khloe

Lamar Odom went to church with his wife Khloe Kardashian on Easter, but it seems like he made a questionable pit stop beforehand.

TMZ reports that before connecting with the Kocktails With Khloe host, he was drinking at an Irish bar early Easter morning … and they have the photos to prove it.

The website spoke with multiple staffers at the Johnny O’Brien pub in Sherman Oaks, CA. They say the ball player – who overdosed at a Nevada brothel and suffered multiple strokes at the end of last year – showed up with two unidentified male friends just before midnight on Saturday and stayed until around 1 AM on Sunday.

Lamar only ordered three mixed drinks, but given his substance abuse issues, he could be playing with fire.

We hope Lamar continues to improve and stay away from the dark side, because he could end up working things out with Koko.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family 14 photos Launch gallery Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family 1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crew Source:Getty 1 of 14 2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LO Source:Getty 2 of 14 3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra Wilkinson Source:Getty 3 of 14 4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA players Source:Getty 4 of 14 5. L.O and Kobe Bryant Source:Getty 5 of 14 6. Shaq and Lamar Source:Getty 6 of 14 7. A young Lamar with Carmelo Anthony Source:Getty 7 of 14 8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUS Source:Getty 8 of 14 9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knew Source:Getty 9 of 14 10. L.O and Kesha a few years back Source:Getty 10 of 14 11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E Fresh Source:Getty 11 of 14 12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shake Source:Getty 12 of 14 13. Brother Rob Source:Getty 13 of 14 14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while back Source:Getty 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Lamar Odom Stopped At A Bar Before Going To Church With Khloe was originally published on globalgrind.com