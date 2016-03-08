Entertainment News
Home

Extra Butter: Get A First Look At WGN’s New Show “Underground”

"Underground" airs tomorrow night at 10 p.m. on WGN.

Leave a comment

Tomorrow night is the premiere of Underground, a new show about the inner workings of the Underground Railroad, a network of safe houses used by slaves to escape to free states in the 19th century. Created by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, the drama will air on WGN starting March 9.

We’ve been giving you information about Underground for the last year, but now we’ve got an in-depth on-screen look. Straight Outta Compton‘s Aldis Hodge, True Blood‘s Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Law & Order‘s Chris Meloni sat down with us to offer a deeper glimpse into their characters, while the director and the show creators give us some insight into what to expect from the plot.

Underground, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Misha Green,

Watch the video above and check out Underground tomorrow night at 10 p.m. on WGN.

PHOTO CREDIT: WGN

Happy Women’s History Month: Passing Along The Great Advice These Celeb Women Gave Each other

5 photos Launch gallery

Happy Women’s History Month: Passing Along The Great Advice These Celeb Women Gave Each other

Continue reading Happy Women’s History Month: Passing Along The Great Advice These Celeb Women Gave Each other

Happy Women’s History Month: Passing Along The Great Advice These Celeb Women Gave Each other

Extra Butter: Get A First Look At WGN’s New Show “Underground” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Aldis Hodge , extra butter , Jurnee Smollett-Bell , Slavery , Underground

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close