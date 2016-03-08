Entertainment News
Slimmer Rob Kardashian Heads To Atlanta To Be With Bae Blac Chyna

Rob was showing some leg.

Rob Kardashian,

There was a rare Rob Kardashian sighting yesterday and we must say, he’s looking rather svelte.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted heading for the airport after rumors that he broke up with Blac Chyna. He quickly ended those whispers by announcing the two haven’t split; they’re just making their relationship a little less public.

Relationship aside, Rob was showing some leg. The 40 pounds slimmer Kardashian bro rocked some shorts, workout tights, and Yeezy Boost sneakers. He’s heading to Atlanta to see Blac Chyna, who is clearly waiting for him:

She posted a sexy picture on Instagram showing off her lovely legs and her brand new haircut.

Rob is a lucky man.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Slimmer Rob Kardashian Heads To Atlanta To Be With Bae Blac Chyna was originally published on globalgrind.com

Blac Chyna , Rob Kardashian , weight loss

