There was a rare Rob Kardashian sighting yesterday and we must say, he’s looking rather svelte.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted heading for the airport after rumors that he broke up with Blac Chyna. He quickly ended those whispers by announcing the two haven’t split; they’re just making their relationship a little less public.

Relationship aside, Rob was showing some leg. The 40 pounds slimmer Kardashian bro rocked some shorts, workout tights, and Yeezy Boost sneakers. He’s heading to Atlanta to see Blac Chyna, who is clearly waiting for him:

She posted a sexy picture on Instagram showing off her lovely legs and her brand new haircut.

Rob is a lucky man.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Rob Kardashian's Relationships Over The Years 7 photos Launch gallery Rob Kardashian's Relationships Over The Years 1. Before his family became a household name, Rob dated Playboy model Kara Monaco. Source:Getty 1 of 7 2. His first high profile relationship was with Adrienne Bailon, who famously got his name tatted and recently removed. Source:Getty 2 of 7 3. Rob dated Angela Simmons for a while back in 2010. Source:Getty 3 of 7 4. In 2011, he dated video model Rosa Acosta, who claimed to have gotten pregnant by the reality star. Source:Getty 4 of 7 5. In 2012, Rob went on a date with Rihanna, which included go-karting and clubbing. Source:Getty 5 of 7 6. Rob got cozy with model Naza Jafarian in 2013. Source:Splash News 6 of 7 7. Most recently, Rob was rumored to be dating Chris Brown's ex Karrueche. He posted a photo of their text conversation, then deleted it. Source:Getty 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading Rob Kardashian’s Relationships Over The Years Rob Kardashian's Relationships Over The Years

Slimmer Rob Kardashian Heads To Atlanta To Be With Bae Blac Chyna was originally published on globalgrind.com